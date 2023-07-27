Corrado Advisors LLC Cuts Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Corrado Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,043 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $3,740,875,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 105,205.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,994,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,472,867,000 after purchasing an additional 10,984,516 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 26,657.7% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,580,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567,063 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Home Depot by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,176,774 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,582,715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247,709 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $563,524,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $2.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $331.60. 643,912 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,978,437. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $304.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $302.56. The firm has a market cap of $333.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.94. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $265.61 and a twelve month high of $347.25.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on HD. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $333.00 to $314.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Home Depot from $325.00 to $345.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.38.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.