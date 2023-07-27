Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC cut its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,682 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 100,062 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $49,718,000 after buying an additional 9,176 shares in the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.1% during the first quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.4% during the first quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,631 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,263,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 21.2% in the first quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,450,177. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total value of $783,030.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,450,177. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $2.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $568.60. 260,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,879,115. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.95 billion, a PE ratio of 42.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $447.90 and a fifty-two week high of $571.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $526.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $505.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.11. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $53.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on COST shares. VNET Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $540.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $574.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $552.52.

About Costco Wholesale

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

