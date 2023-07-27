Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Short Interest Update

Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, an increase of 2,250.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COVTY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Covestro from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Covestro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Covestro has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Get Covestro alerts:

Covestro Stock Performance

Covestro stock traded up $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $27.50. 11,703 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,834. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Covestro has a twelve month low of $13.70 and a twelve month high of $28.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.25.

About Covestro

Covestro ( OTCMKTS:COVTY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter. Covestro had a negative net margin of 4.07% and a negative return on equity of 5.41%. As a group, analysts expect that Covestro will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.