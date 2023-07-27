Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Price Target Cut to C$14.00 by Analysts at Desjardins

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Free Report) (NYSE:CPG) had its target price cut by Desjardins from C$14.75 to C$14.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CPG. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$12.50 price objective on Crescent Point Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$14.48.

Crescent Point Energy Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of CPG stock traded down C$0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$10.48. 2,748,429 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,720,512. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$9.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.07, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Crescent Point Energy has a 12-month low of C$7.57 and a 12-month high of C$11.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.88.

Crescent Point Energy Dividend Announcement

Crescent Point Energy ( TSE:CPG Get Free Report ) (NYSE:CPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$941.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$907.60 million. Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 13.51%. As a group, research analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy will post 1.8215613 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.67%.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

