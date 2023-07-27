Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.07-$3.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.01 billion-$1.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.06 billion. Crocs also updated its FY23 guidance to $11.83-12.22 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on CROX. B. Riley boosted their price target on Crocs from $157.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. OTR Global raised shares of Crocs from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. 500.com reissued a maintains rating on shares of Crocs in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $175.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crocs in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $157.29.

Crocs Trading Down 15.3 %

NASDAQ CROX traded down $18.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $101.42. The stock had a trading volume of 6,076,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,697,591. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $113.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.89. Crocs has a twelve month low of $61.10 and a twelve month high of $151.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crocs

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $884.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.76 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 98.41% and a net margin of 16.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Crocs will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Crocs news, President Michelle Poole sold 8,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $980,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 110,209 shares in the company, valued at $12,233,199. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CROX. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Crocs by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,300,768 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $141,042,000 after purchasing an additional 643,578 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Crocs by 278.9% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 849,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $107,423,000 after purchasing an additional 625,400 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Crocs in the first quarter valued at $64,644,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Crocs by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,646,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $507,811,000 after purchasing an additional 247,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Crocs by 4.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,836,304 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $445,893,000 after purchasing an additional 226,669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, shoe charms, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

See Also

