Desjardins Lowers Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target to C$50.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Desjardins from C$55.00 to C$50.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ target price points to a potential upside of 24.13% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SU. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$60.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Suncor Energy from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$61.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$51.94.

Suncor Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Suncor Energy stock traded up C$0.14 on Tuesday, reaching C$40.28. 1,062,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,952,713. The company has a market capitalization of C$52.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.66. Suncor Energy has a 52 week low of C$36.38 and a 52 week high of C$50.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$39.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$41.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy ( TSE:SU Get Free Report ) (NYSE:SU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported C$1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.26 by C$0.10. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of C$12.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$10.57 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 5.2849389 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

