Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target Raised to $390.00 at Robert W. Baird

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Robert W. Baird from $360.00 to $390.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DPZ. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $310.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. TD Cowen restated a market perform rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $395.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $349.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $389.17.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

Domino’s Pizza stock traded up $2.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $403.59. The company had a trading volume of 357,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,917. Domino’s Pizza has a 1 year low of $285.84 and a 1 year high of $417.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $328.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $328.95. The company has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.83.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.02. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 13.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Domino’s Pizza

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $152,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,733,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 281.0% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 80 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter worth $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Articles

