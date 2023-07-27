Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target Raised to $390.00 at Robert W. Baird

Posted by on Jul 27th, 2023

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZFree Report) had its price objective increased by Robert W. Baird from $360.00 to $390.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DPZ. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $310.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. TD Cowen restated a market perform rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $395.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $349.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $389.17.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

Domino’s Pizza stock traded up $2.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $403.59. The company had a trading volume of 357,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,917. Domino’s Pizza has a 1 year low of $285.84 and a 1 year high of $417.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $328.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $328.95. The company has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.83.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.02. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 13.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Domino’s Pizza

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $152,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,733,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 281.0% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 80 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter worth $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

(Get Free Report)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Domino's Pizza (NYSE:DPZ)

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.