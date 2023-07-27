eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $49.00 to $48.00. The stock had previously closed at $48.80, but opened at $45.56. eBay shares last traded at $45.15, with a volume of 2,252,126 shares changing hands.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EBAY. Bank of America raised their price target on eBay from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of eBay from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on eBay from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

In other news, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,193 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $100,549.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,365.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other eBay news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 5,500 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $245,685.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,009,345.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $100,549.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 924 shares in the company, valued at $42,365.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of eBay

eBay Trading Down 7.6 %

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,704 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of eBay by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,831 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in eBay by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 691 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in eBay by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 55,392 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in eBay by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $24.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.34.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. eBay had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 83.33%.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

