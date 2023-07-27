Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Shares Acquired by AlphaStar Capital Management LLC

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,752 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,493,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,728,000. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 6,020,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,318,000 after acquiring an additional 516,365 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 3,972.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 524,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,828,000 after acquiring an additional 511,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,010,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,955,000 after acquiring an additional 507,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WTRG traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $42.74. 236,326 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,137,281. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.84 and its 200-day moving average is $43.11. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.50 and a fifty-two week high of $52.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $726.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.87 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WTRG. Northcoast Research downgraded Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com lowered Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Essential Utilities news, President Colleen Arnold sold 1,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.84, for a total transaction of $52,048.96. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,184.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Profile

(Free Report)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

Featured Stories

