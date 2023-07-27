Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Shares Gap Down to $116.88

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $116.88, but opened at $108.00. Euronet Worldwide shares last traded at $96.63, with a volume of 1,353,672 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EEFT. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $155.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.75.

Euronet Worldwide Stock Down 2.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide ( NASDAQ:EEFT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.08). Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 25.83%. The business had revenue of $787.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.46 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $6,034,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,487,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,509,599.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Euronet Worldwide

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $211,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 169.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 140,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,222,000 after acquiring an additional 87,988 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $2,521,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 886.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,844,000 after buying an additional 25,821 shares during the last quarter. 95.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer.The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

