F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Price Target Raised to $162.00

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $140.00 to $162.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the network technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on FFIV. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of F5 from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of F5 from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of F5 from $182.00 to $179.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of F5 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of F5 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, F5 presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $168.23.

F5 stock traded up $3.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $158.27. The company had a trading volume of 241,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,909. F5 has a 1-year low of $127.05 and a 1-year high of $174.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.92. The stock has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.06.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The network technology company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $702.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.93 million. F5 had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that F5 will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.02, for a total transaction of $219,483.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,914 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,740.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.02, for a total value of $219,483.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,914 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,740.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.37, for a total transaction of $25,222.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,558 shares in the company, valued at $5,572,480.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,712 shares of company stock valued at $1,921,240. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in F5 by 23.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,515 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in F5 by 140.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,503 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in F5 by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 394,157 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $82,367,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in F5 by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,717 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $14,067,000 after purchasing an additional 9,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in F5 during the 1st quarter valued at $327,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

