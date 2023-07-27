First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) is Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,258,189 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 27,860 shares during the quarter. First American Financial comprises about 1.9% of Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.22% of First American Financial worth $70,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FAF. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 135.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,184,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $141,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,338 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First American Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $57,776,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in First American Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,163,000. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $29,632,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in First American Financial by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,740,010 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $143,415,000 after purchasing an additional 315,686 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FAF traded up $3.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $62.83. 511,923 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,663. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12 and a beta of 1.25. First American Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $43.54 and a 1-year high of $64.66.

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 12.16%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First American Financial Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 104.52%.

FAF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of First American Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of First American Financial from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.75.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

