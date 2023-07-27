First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.75

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share by the bank on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th.

First Citizens BancShares has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. First Citizens BancShares has a payout ratio of 1.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect First Citizens BancShares to earn $181.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 1.7%.

First Citizens BancShares Trading Down 0.2 %

FCNCA traded down $3.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1,411.17. The stock had a trading volume of 89,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,394. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,287.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $998.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.97. First Citizens BancShares has a 52 week low of $505.84 and a 52 week high of $1,457.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The bank reported $20.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.17 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 66.92% and a return on equity of 10.91%. On average, equities analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares will post 150.6 EPS for the current year.

FCNCA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $538.00 to $1,206.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,775.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. acquired 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,233.13 per share, with a total value of $4,562,581.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 97,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,023,009.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Citizens BancShares

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 95.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 127 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in First Citizens BancShares by 145.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 125 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 64.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

