First Commonwealth Financial Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:FCF)

First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the bank on Friday, August 18th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd.

First Commonwealth Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. First Commonwealth Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 32.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect First Commonwealth Financial to earn $1.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.3%.

First Commonwealth Financial Price Performance

FCF stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.78. 117,769 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,320. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.49. First Commonwealth Financial has a 12 month low of $11.32 and a 12 month high of $16.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Commonwealth Financial ( NYSE:FCF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 27.15%. The company had revenue of $155.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FCF. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,066,044 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,251,000 after acquiring an additional 105,546 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,038,143 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,904,000 after buying an additional 123,569 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 283.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,768 shares of the bank’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 36,059 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,622,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,461,000 after buying an additional 555,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 371,858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,622,000 after buying an additional 22,811 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens raised First Commonwealth Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Commonwealth Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.60.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

Further Reading

