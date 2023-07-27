First Commonwealth Financial Co. (FCF) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 3rd

First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the bank on Friday, August 18th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd.

First Commonwealth Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 5.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. First Commonwealth Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 32.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect First Commonwealth Financial to earn $1.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.3%.

Get First Commonwealth Financial alerts:

First Commonwealth Financial Trading Up 1.2 %

FCF stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.61. The stock had a trading volume of 167,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,809. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.93. First Commonwealth Financial has a twelve month low of $11.32 and a twelve month high of $16.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial ( NYSE:FCF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The business had revenue of $155.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.91 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 27.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,066,044 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,251,000 after acquiring an additional 105,546 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,038,143 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,904,000 after buying an additional 123,569 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 283.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,768 shares of the bank’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 36,059 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,622,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,461,000 after purchasing an additional 555,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 371,858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after purchasing an additional 22,811 shares during the last quarter. 68.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Stephens upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Commonwealth Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.60.

About First Commonwealth Financial

(Get Free Report)

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Commonwealth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.