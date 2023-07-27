First National Bank of Omaha Sells 367 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

First National Bank of Omaha cut its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $4,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Moody’s by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 49,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,987 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. AGF Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 136,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,668,000 after buying an additional 14,321 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 282 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.24, for a total value of $99,049.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,124,939.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 3,292 shares of company stock valued at $1,085,712 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Moody’s Stock Down 3.2 %

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MCO. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $308.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Moody’s from $342.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Moody’s from $300.00 to $323.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Moody’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.53.

Shares of Moody’s stock traded down $11.33 on Thursday, reaching $347.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 412,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,781. The company has a market capitalization of $63.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $335.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $314.94. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $230.16 and a 52 week high of $363.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.07. Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.98% and a net margin of 25.81%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. Moody’s’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 39.69%.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

