First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Given New C$35.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Free Report) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

FM has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$38.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities raised shares of First Quantum Minerals from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. National Bankshares raised shares of First Quantum Minerals from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Quantum Minerals presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$34.11.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

First Quantum Minerals Stock Up 1.4 %

FM stock traded up C$0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$37.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 855,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,272,901. The company has a market cap of C$25.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.18. First Quantum Minerals has a 12 month low of C$19.73 and a 12 month high of C$37.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$31.82 and its 200-day moving average is C$30.78.

First Quantum Minerals Cuts Dividend

First Quantum Minerals ( TSE:FM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.28 billion. First Quantum Minerals had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 6.39%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.5190539 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.01%.

About First Quantum Minerals

(Get Free Report)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.