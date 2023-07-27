Forza Wealth Management LLC Takes $209,000 Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Forza Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,590 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Syverson Strege & Co increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Community Bank N.A. grew its stake in Medtronic by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Down 1.1 %

MDT traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $89.45. 1,259,049 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,864,352. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.36. The company has a market cap of $119.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.72. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $75.76 and a one year high of $95.60.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 12.03%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 97.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $175,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,106,705.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $175,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,106,705.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 5,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total value of $477,402.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,792,377.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MDT shares. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Medtronic from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $100.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, CL King initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Friday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.72.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

