Forza Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Forza Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 12,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riversedge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 28,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 27,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 131,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 186.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BKLN remained flat at $21.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 2,028,878 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,675,818. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.88 and a 200-day moving average of $20.91. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $20.06 and a 1-year high of $21.49.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

