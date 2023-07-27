Foundry Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY)

Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,737,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,980 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned 1.82% of Accuray worth $5,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Accuray by 258.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,837,572 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,049 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Accuray by 131.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 24,246 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Accuray by 72.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 459,553 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 193,736 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Accuray by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,749,993 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,651,000 after purchasing an additional 114,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Accuray by 22.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,609 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 6,218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARAY traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,605. The stock has a market cap of $386.83 million, a PE ratio of -36.45 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. Accuray Incorporated has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $4.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.20.

Accuray ( NASDAQ:ARAY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $118.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.93 million. Accuray had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 19.56%. On average, analysts predict that Accuray Incorporated will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Accuray from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Accuray from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th.

In other news, President Suzanne C. Winter sold 17,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.82, for a total transaction of $65,264.70. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,492,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,699,718.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, President Suzanne C. Winter sold 17,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.82, for a total value of $65,264.70. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,492,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,699,718.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sandeep Chalke sold 26,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total transaction of $92,896.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 542,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,924,923.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,890 shares of company stock valued at $167,522. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Japan, China, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. It offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of primary and metastatic tumors outside the brain, including tumors on or near the spine and in the breast, kidney, liver, lung, pancreas, and prostate.

