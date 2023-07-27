Foundry Partners LLC Increases Position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,640 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.11% of UFP Industries worth $5,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in UFP Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of UFP Industries by 28.3% during the first quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 5,441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of UFP Industries by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,842 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of UFP Industries by 240.7% during the first quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 64,143 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,097,000 after acquiring an additional 45,316 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of UFP Industries by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,050 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

UFP Industries Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of UFPI stock traded up $0.74 on Thursday, reaching $102.45. 58,327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,977. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. UFP Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.17 and a twelve month high of $103.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.05.

Insider Transactions at UFP Industries

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.33. UFP Industries had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.00 earnings per share. UFP Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.60, for a total transaction of $418,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 365,545 shares in the company, valued at $30,559,562. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.60, for a total transaction of $418,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 365,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,559,562. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.10, for a total transaction of $391,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 360,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,403,469.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,500 shares of company stock worth $1,516,830. Company insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UFPI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on UFP Industries from $102.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on UFP Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

UFP Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.