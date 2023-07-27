Foxtons Group plc Declares Dividend of GBX 0.20 (LON:FOXT)

Foxtons Group plc (LON:FOXT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 0.20 ($0.00) per share on Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Foxtons Group Trading Up 3.4 %

Foxtons Group stock traded up GBX 1.30 ($0.02) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 39.30 ($0.50). The company had a trading volume of 194,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,384. Foxtons Group has a 1-year low of GBX 27.05 ($0.35) and a 1-year high of GBX 45 ($0.58). The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 38.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 38.42. The stock has a market cap of £118.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,321.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Foxtons Group

In other news, insider Nigel Rich CBE acquired 32,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 38 ($0.49) per share, with a total value of £12,436.64 ($15,946.45). 6.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Foxtons Group Company Profile

Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides services to the residential property market in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Lettings, Sales, and Financial Services. The Lettings segment engages in letting and managing residential properties. The Sales segment sells residential properties.

