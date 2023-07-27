Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGAP) Short Interest Up 2,500.0% in July

Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGAP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 2,500.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Franchise Group Trading Up 0.1 %

FRGAP traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,414. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.08. Franchise Group has a 1 year low of $19.61 and a 1 year high of $25.80.

Franchise Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.4688 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.52%.

Franchise Group Company Profile

Franchise Group, Inc owns and operates franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through six segments: Vitamin Shoppe, Pet Supplies Plus, Badcock, American Freight, Buddy's, and Sylvan. The Vitamin Shoppe segment operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of vitamins, minerals, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition, and other health and wellness products.

