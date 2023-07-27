GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. GE HealthCare Technologies updated its FY23 guidance to $3.70-3.85 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $3.70-$3.85 EPS.

NASDAQ GEHC traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $77.56. 913,486 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,111,901. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. GE HealthCare Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $53.00 and a fifty-two week high of $87.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GEHC. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Monday, May 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.40.

In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, CEO Roland Rott sold 2,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $191,336.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,728,058.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

