General Electric (NYSE:GE) Given New $135.00 Price Target at Citigroup

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $126.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.39% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on General Electric from $95.00 to $109.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Argus increased their price objective on General Electric from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on General Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on General Electric from $107.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on General Electric from $110.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.31.
General Electric Stock Performance
GE stock traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $115.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,744,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,674,644. The stock has a market cap of $126.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. General Electric has a 1 year low of $48.06 and a 1 year high of $117.96.
Insider Transactions at General Electric
In other General Electric news, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust purchased 35,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $995.44 per share, with a total value of $34,999,670.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 175,160 shares in the company, valued at $174,361,270.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other General Electric news, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust purchased 35,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $995.44 per share, with a total value of $34,999,670.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 175,160 shares in the company, valued at $174,361,270.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $731,348.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,953 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,481.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 239,419 shares of company stock worth $24,144,151 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Electric
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.9% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 19,288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA grew its position in General Electric by 143.0% in the second quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 12,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 7,315 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its position in General Electric by 4.2% in the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,258 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in General Electric by 7.6% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 321,861 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,356,000 after acquiring an additional 22,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in General Electric by 7.8% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 24,591 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. 74.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
General Electric Company Profile
General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.
