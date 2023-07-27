General Motors (NYSE:GM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The auto manufacturer reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. General Motors had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $44.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis.

General Motors Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE:GM traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.16. 6,661,429 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,551,263. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $31.10 and a fifty-two week high of $43.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.36.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 5.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of General Motors

In other news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 9,300 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $381,300.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 282,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,601,893. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson acquired 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.60 per share, with a total value of $1,010,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,847 shares in the company, valued at $6,091,212.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in General Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $493,248,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in General Motors by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,687,738 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $538,747,000 after acquiring an additional 6,548,022 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 1,257.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,368,500 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $103,598,000 after buying an additional 2,194,000 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in General Motors by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,935,631 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $144,359,000 after buying an additional 1,375,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in General Motors by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,011,042 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $504,972,000 after buying an additional 921,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.33.

General Motors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

