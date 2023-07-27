Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Shares Acquired by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 187.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 207,552 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,318 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $3,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QYLD. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 32.4% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 154,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after buying an additional 37,925 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 123.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 172,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 95,402 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the first quarter valued at about $215,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 53,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 130.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QYLD traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.00. 2,910,872 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,072,757. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $18.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.38. The company has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.71.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Announces Dividend

About Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be given a $0.1797 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 24th.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

