Granite Investment Partners LLC Sells 38,483 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Granite Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 22.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 131,074 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 38,483 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 1.2% of Granite Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $29,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in V. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the first quarter worth about $35,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Visa by 121.9% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Visa by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its position in Visa by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 255 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE V opened at $238.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $231.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $245.37.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.22% and a net margin of 51.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.84%.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $5,452,767.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,755,623.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total value of $12,591,652.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,203,038.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $5,452,767.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $55,755,623.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 165,727 shares of company stock valued at $38,891,141. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on V. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $248.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on Visa from $272.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Visa from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.83.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

