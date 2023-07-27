Greencoat UK Wind PLC Announces Dividend of GBX 2.19 (LON:UKW)

Greencoat UK Wind PLC (LON:UKW – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.19 ($0.03) per share on Friday, August 25th. This represents a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of UKW traded up GBX 1.40 ($0.02) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 146.90 ($1.88). 6,407,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,821,734. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.40, a quick ratio of 14.31 and a current ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 145.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 153.47. The company has a market cap of £3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 361.89 and a beta of 0.20. Greencoat UK Wind has a 12-month low of GBX 130.40 ($1.67) and a 12-month high of GBX 168.50 ($2.16).

In other news, insider Caoimhe Giblin acquired 30,000 shares of Greencoat UK Wind stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 139 ($1.78) per share, with a total value of £41,700 ($53,468.39). In related news, insider Jim Smith acquired 10,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 150 ($1.92) per share, for a total transaction of £15,240 ($19,540.97). Also, insider Caoimhe Giblin bought 30,000 shares of Greencoat UK Wind stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 139 ($1.78) per share, with a total value of £41,700 ($53,468.39). 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Greencoat UK Wind PLC specializes in renewables infrastructure investments in energy, wind generation assets and onshore and offshore wind farm projects with a capacity of over 10 megawatt. For offshore wind farms, the fund seeks to invest 40% of the Gross Asset Value at acquisition and where a utility company retains an equity interest for a lock-up period.

