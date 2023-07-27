Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Acquires Shares of 2,200 AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AmerisourceBergen Stock Performance

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock traded up $0.59 on Thursday, hitting $188.30. The stock had a trading volume of 387,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276,919. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a twelve month low of $135.14 and a twelve month high of $194.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $182.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13. The stock has a market cap of $38.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.56.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $63.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.40 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 809.53% and a net margin of 0.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.22 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is presently 24.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABC. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $174.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $174.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Friday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.87, for a total value of $2,024,942.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,754,095.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Gina Clark sold 27,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.84, for a total transaction of $5,145,947.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,994,793.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.87, for a total value of $2,024,942.13. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,754,095.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 627,815 shares of company stock worth $110,824,233 over the last three months. Insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

(Free Report)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Featured Stories

