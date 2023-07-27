Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,354 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth $378,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Threadgill Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 55,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,672,000 after buying an additional 4,533 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 12.8% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Amgen from $325.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Argus dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.12.

Amgen Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of AMGN stock traded up $2.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $237.76. 564,097 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,447,100. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.71 and a fifty-two week high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.14. The company has a market capitalization of $127.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.80.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.25 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

