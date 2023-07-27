Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Invests $217,000 in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHV. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 267.3% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. 23.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:SHV traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $110.39. The stock had a trading volume of 699,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,372,949. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.23 and its 200 day moving average is $110.27. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.73 and a fifty-two week high of $110.50.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.4315 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

