Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Makes New $250,000 Investment in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUXFree Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,400 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 192.4% during the first quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 10,629 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 6,994 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.0% during the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 7,644 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.2% during the first quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,211 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 6.7% during the first quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,003 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% during the first quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,019 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $101.40. 1,444,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,367,198. The company has a market cap of $116.24 billion, a PE ratio of 32.97, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.93. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $81.67 and a 12 month high of $115.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.06 and a 200-day moving average of $103.49.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUXGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.83%.

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $68,307.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,508,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. OTR Global raised shares of Starbucks from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.58.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

