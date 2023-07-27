Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Makes New $319,000 Investment in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 290.0% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 2,142.9% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 769.2% during the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 87.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AVB traded down $5.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $186.00. The company had a trading volume of 235,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,751. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.07 and a twelve month high of $220.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $186.00 and its 200-day moving average is $177.06. The company has a market capitalization of $26.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is presently 90.54%.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, CIO Matthew H. Birenbaum sold 4,000 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.10, for a total value of $704,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 62,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,016,639.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AVB shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. TheStreet raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $193.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $190.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.26.

As of March 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 295 apartment communities containing 88,826 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

