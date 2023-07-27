Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LLY. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 193.3% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 87.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total value of $2,576,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,941 shares in the company, valued at $15,864,681.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total value of $2,576,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,941 shares in the company, valued at $15,864,681.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.48, for a total transaction of $89,658,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,908,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,608,622,608.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 971,556 shares of company stock valued at $424,000,879. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

NYSE:LLY traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $455.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 497,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,011,876. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $296.32 and a 1 year high of $469.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $432.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.28, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $447.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $388.54.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 71.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on LLY. HSBC began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $408.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $551.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $430.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $465.86.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

