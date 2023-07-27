Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Shares Bought by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,319 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.16% of Hancock Whitney worth $5,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 120.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 419,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,252,000 after acquiring an additional 228,934 shares during the period. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 27,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the period. River Oaks Capital LLC lifted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 627.3% during the 1st quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the period. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Hancock Whitney Price Performance

NASDAQ HWC traded down $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $44.26. The company had a trading volume of 126,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,957. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 12-month low of $31.02 and a 12-month high of $57.00.

Hancock Whitney Dividend Announcement

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $359.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.50 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HWC has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Hancock Whitney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hancock Whitney in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hancock Whitney currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hancock Whitney news, Director Harry Merritt Lane III bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.85 per share, with a total value of $65,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Michael M. Achary sold 12,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total transaction of $513,110.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,210.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry Merritt Lane III purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.85 per share, for a total transaction of $65,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers checking and saving accounts including currency exchange and overdraft services; and range of loan products, which includes credit personal and home equity, construction, and term loans, mortgage facilities, credit cards, equipment finance, line of credit, leasing, commercial loan programs, asset based lending services, derivatives, and equipment and litigation finance, as well as new markets tax credit investment including bridge finance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.