Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) Price Target Increased to C$9.25 by Analysts at Desjardins

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Desjardins from C$9.00 to C$9.25 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HWX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Headwater Exploration from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Headwater Exploration from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th.

Get Headwater Exploration alerts:

Headwater Exploration Trading Up 0.1 %

TSE HWX traded up C$0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$7.26. The stock had a trading volume of 75,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,798. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 1.66. Headwater Exploration has a one year low of C$4.96 and a one year high of C$7.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.58.

Headwater Exploration Dividend Announcement

Headwater Exploration ( TSE:HWX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.13. Headwater Exploration had a net margin of 41.63% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The firm had revenue of C$104.21 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Headwater Exploration will post 0.6396396 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Headwater Exploration’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

About Headwater Exploration

(Get Free Report)

Headwater Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Canada. It holds interest in the Marten Hills area located in Alberta; and McCully Field area located in New Brunswick. The company was formerly known as Corridor Resources Inc and changed its name to Headwater Exploration Inc in March 2020.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Headwater Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Headwater Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.