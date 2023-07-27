Inchcape plc (LON:INCH) Plans GBX 9.60 Dividend

Inchcape plc (LON:INCH – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 9.60 ($0.12) per share on Friday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Inchcape Stock Up 8.6 %

Shares of LON INCH traded up GBX 67 ($0.86) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 847 ($10.86). The stock had a trading volume of 1,413,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,271. The company has a market capitalization of £3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,495.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 775.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 822.28. Inchcape has a 52 week low of GBX 666.50 ($8.55) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,086.62 ($13.93). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.66, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.17.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,290 ($16.54) target price on shares of Inchcape in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Inchcape in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st.

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. It engages in the distribution, sales, and marketing of new and used cars, and parts. The company also provides aftersales service and body shop repairs; and finance and insurance products and services. It operates in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and Africa.

