Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $82.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Incyte from $95.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Incyte from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Incyte from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 4th. VNET Group reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Incyte in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $81.35.

Incyte Price Performance

INCY stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.04. The company had a trading volume of 369,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,788,394. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.91. The company has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.71. Incyte has a 1-year low of $60.56 and a 1-year high of $86.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.25.

Institutional Trading of Incyte

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $808.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $871.17 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 9.35%. Equities research analysts expect that Incyte will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INCY. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Incyte by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 14,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. 97.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

