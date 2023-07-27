Insight Advisors LLC PA Sells 1,108 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Insight Advisors LLC PA cut its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 39.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,108 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Chevron were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its position in shares of Chevron by 85.1% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 159,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,908,000 after purchasing an additional 73,141 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 25.2% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 40,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,068,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $336,830,000 after acquiring an additional 250,840 shares during the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group began coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Chevron from $194.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.16.

Chevron Stock Up 0.2 %

CVX opened at $161.74 on Thursday. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $140.46 and a one year high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $155.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.91.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

