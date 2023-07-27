Insight Advisors LLC PA Trims Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Insight Advisors LLC PA cut its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 31.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,186 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 998 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Oracle were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Oracle by 843.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 43.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Price Performance

Oracle stock opened at $116.85 on Thursday. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.16 billion, a PE ratio of 37.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. Oracle’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.29%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 4,866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total transaction of $609,758.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,990,421.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 4,866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total transaction of $609,758.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,990,421.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total value of $211,662,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,145,732,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,576,328,095.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,175,443 shares of company stock worth $510,658,596 over the last 90 days. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $96.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $85.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $116.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.37.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

