Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,970 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,621 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 100,953.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,351,468,000 after acquiring an additional 51,083,262 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,092,939,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 4,407.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $814,727,000 after acquiring an additional 16,074,485 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,342,230 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,409,835,000 after acquiring an additional 12,241,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 19,843,312 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $524,459,000 after acquiring an additional 5,995,350 shares during the last quarter. 60.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Activity at Intel

In other Intel news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at $4,204,638.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intel Trading Up 1.2 %

INTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Intel from $29.50 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Intel from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Intel in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.78. 15,751,366 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,214,469. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $40.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.53 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.37.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. Intel’s revenue was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.