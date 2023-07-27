Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) Position Raised by AlphaStar Capital Management LLC

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report) by 352.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,799 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,899 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PZA. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,234,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,084 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 141.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,093,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,017 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,390,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,891,000 after buying an additional 646,793 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 228.8% during the 4th quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 437,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,042,000 after buying an additional 304,590 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,768,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,564,000 after buying an additional 258,614 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $23.65. The company had a trading volume of 80,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,232. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.65 and a 52 week high of $24.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.57.

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

