iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by ASB Consultores LLC

ASB Consultores LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. ASB Consultores LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 118,101.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,706,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,244,860,000 after acquiring an additional 145,582,878 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,898,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,606,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594,204 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,147,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,382,000 after acquiring an additional 252,486 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,107,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,579,000 after acquiring an additional 424,504 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,628,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,281,000 after acquiring an additional 155,398 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.53 on Thursday, reaching $271.76. 1,945,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,175,795. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $255.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $253.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.39 and a fifty-two week high of $273.73.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.