iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Sold by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 917 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000.

IJS traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $100.27. 192,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,945. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.90. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $82.09 and a 1 year high of $106.93. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

