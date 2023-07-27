iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Sold by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 118,772.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,295,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,518,825,000 after acquiring an additional 93,217,157 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,775,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,702,000 after acquiring an additional 138,036 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,010,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,550,000 after purchasing an additional 106,020 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,915,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,930,000 after purchasing an additional 576,925 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,303,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,046,000 after buying an additional 57,019 shares during the last quarter.

IJS stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $100.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,448. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.90. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $82.09 and a 12 month high of $106.93. The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

