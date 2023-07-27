J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,137 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned 0.05% of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF worth $3,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 9,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FTEC traded up $1.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $133.60. 69,738 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,503. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $126.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.39. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52-week low of $86.19 and a 52-week high of $136.75.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

