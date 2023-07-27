J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,072 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 4,992 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,647,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,114,000. Sendero Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,210 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 335.1% in the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 62,712 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $29,637,000 after acquiring an additional 48,300 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total transaction of $2,024,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,573 shares in the company, valued at $39,772,866.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 0.6 %

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $610.00 to $580.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Mizuho lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $549.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. UBS Group increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $527.00 to $532.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $630.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $579.89.

NYSE:UNH traded down $3.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $504.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,302,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,653,060. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $481.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $485.08. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $445.68 and a 1 year high of $558.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.66.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.22. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 6.06%. The company had revenue of $92.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.57 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th were paid a $1.88 dividend. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 33.65%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Further Reading

