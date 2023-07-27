J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,644 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF worth $2,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corrado Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 99.5% during the first quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 38,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 19,169 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,679,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 17,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 12,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

CIBR stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.81. 140,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,146. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $36.03 and a 12-month high of $47.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.26.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a $0.053 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.