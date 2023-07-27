J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,668 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $3,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.61. The stock had a trading volume of 473,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,553,546. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $55.99 and a one year high of $67.24. The stock has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.58.

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

